Here’s what’s on tap for entertainment acts at the Grange Fair

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will perform at Grange Fair on Aug. 20. rcopley@herald-leader.com

As eager crowds head back to Grange Fair this summer following the fair’s 2020 hiatus, they’re sure to find plenty of ways to stay entertained. But if you had your heart set on seeing last year’s Grandstand acts, such as country stars Gabby Barrett or Eddie Montgomery, you’re in particular luck. For the fair’s entertainment chair, Kris McCloskey, putting together this year’s Grandstand lineup was just as simple as rebooking the acts on schedule for last year’s fair.

“We actually were lucky enough to be able to rebook everybody except one act that was already booked for the prior year,” McCloskey said.

This year’s Grandstand headliners include Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Aug. 20; cover band Popstar Drive, Aug. 21; Gabby Barrett, Aug. 23; three-time, Emmy Award-winning classical crossover group The Texas Tenors, Aug. 24; Christian rock band We are Messengers, Aug. 25; Journey tribute band Resurrection, Aug. 26; country singer-songwriter Drew Parker, Aug. 27; and Christian singer-songwriter and prior member of Christian rock band Third Day, Mac Powell, Aug. 28.

“Gabby Barrett definitely is going to be big. I think Eddie Montgomery is getting a lot of popularity, too, so I think he’ll be a great show, as well, but I think Gabby’s going to be the most-wanted show,” McCloskey said.

Whether you plan to see Barrett or any of the other anticipated acts this year, you’ll want to prepare ahead. While Grandstand shows are free (with fair admission), getting a good seat requires a little extra work.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“For the bigger acts, people start putting their chairs out in line early in the day. We have plenty of room in our Grandstand. We’ve never turned anyone away, but if you want to get on the bleachers with these bigger shows, you should be in line by 7 o’ clock when the gates open,” McCloskey said.

But it’s not just touring musicians and bands that entertainment-seekers can expect at this year’s Grange Fair. Local and regional music groups will also be performing, both on the Grandstand stage and on the Southside Stage.

An entertainment option that McCloskey said has been growing every year is the Celebrity Chef Farm to Table series, wherein a local or regional chef gives an interactive cooking demo using local, PA Preferred foods.

“(The chefs) are right down on the same level, on the floor, with us, and they’re cooking at a table. They’re preparing a meal, and they’re chatting, and it’s really a homey feel,” McCloskey said. “Every year, the event grows and every year we try to add a few new chefs in and bring some different things to the table. ... (The chefs) use a lot of homegrown products that people grow in their gardens, but don’t know what to do with, like an excess of this or an excess of that, and they’ll make something out of it.”

And while conventional restaurant chefs appear at the demos, other demonstrators include culinary professionals that work in an educational capacity around the region, a factor that McCloskey said adds extra value to the demos.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Those are nice because (the chefs) are actually in teaching mode. They’re already well-equipped to talk to a crowd of people. They’re (accustomed to) talking to 20 students in a class and answering all kinds of questions,” she said.

This year’s Celebrity Chef Farm to Table demonstrators include Heather McCloskey from Greater Altoona Career & Technical Center; Zach Lorber from State High’s Career & Technical Center; the YMCA of Centre County’s Travelin’ Table; Thomas Novosel, The Happy Valley Chef; Harrison Schailey from The Overlook Grill; Johnny Millett from Shy Bear Brewing; and Kirsch McMaster from Rising Sun Meat Co.

For more information on this year’s Grange Fair entertainment, check out the daily Grange Fair schedule, at www.grangefair.com/daily-schedule/.