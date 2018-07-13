Police launch murder-suicide investigation in Osceola Mills

Police determined Friday that the two men found dead Tuesday in a Rush Township home died of a murder-suicide.
An autopsy conducted Thursday evening at Mount Nittany Medical Center determined that Edward Pedrazzani, 68, of Osceola Mills, used a handgun to shoot and kill Daniel Pedrazzani, 38, of Osceola Mills, sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Mulligan Hollow Lane.
Police say Edward Pedrazzani then shot and killed the family dog, then shot and killed himself.
Anyone with information that can aid in the investigation is encouraged to call state police at Philipsburg at 342-3370.
