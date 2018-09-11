School closures, evacuations underway in Philipsburg-Osceola area

So far this school year, mold and heat have caused school closures and delays across the sate — now, it’s rain.

In Centre County, Philipsburg-Osceola canceled class for all schools due to flooding.

The Philipsburg area was one of the hardest-hit by the flooding on Monday and subsequent road closures.

The Columbia Fire Department posted on Facebook that Osceola Mills is under a local emergency. Multiple residents have been evacuated, and shelters have been set up at the fire station and at the Immaculate Conception Church, with the American Red Cross assisting.

Curtin Park Trailer Court is submerged in water and Penelec is cutting off power.