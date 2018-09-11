Sinkholes and flooding: Here are what roads to still avoid in Centre County

About 4 inches of rain fell in Centre County from midnight Saturday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The seemingly nonstop rain caused flooding, road restrictions, evacuations and school closings in the area.

Here are some road closures and restrictions still in place by the state Department of Transportation on Tuesday morning:

Beaver Road is closed from Steele Hollow to Dix Run Road in Julian due to a sink hole and debris on the road.





The North Atherton entrance to the Northland Center in Ferguson Township is closed due to a sinkhole.





Sinking Creek Road between Egg Hill and Fire Hall roads in Gregg Township is closed due to flooding.





Penns Cave Road between Spruce Road and 1st Alley in Gregg Township is closed due to flooding. According a Facebook post from Gregg Township Fire Company, the water level has dropped about five inches, “so that’s a good thing, but many places are still under water.”





Front Street is closed, and traffic is slow-moving on U.S. Route 322 through Philipsburg as the 9th Street bridge is out.

Marsh Creek Road at Howard Divide Road and at state Route 150 is closed, according to a Facebook post from Howard Fire Company. Sayers Dam is about 12 feet above the normal level, and Bald Eagle State Park is closed.

Visit https://www.511pa.com or follow @511PAStateCollege on Twitter for real-time traffic update.

Are you seeing other roads that are closed? Let us know so we can help inform others.