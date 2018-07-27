What’s next for Indigo? Plans have been announced

Owners of the State College nightclub Indigo have announced what’s next for the West College Avenue spot.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Hotel State College & Co. announced that its newest property will be called “The Basement Nightspot” and unveiled a new logo.
Indigo, a nightclub located on 112 W. College Ave., closed last week after more than ten years of business in downtown State College. The owners hope to maintain the nightlife for the future.
“Rooted in the history of Happy Valley, our company takes great pride in presenting the freshest nightlife experience in the area,” the post stated.
Comments