Indigo, a nightclub on College Avenue, has closed. A sign on the door encourages costumers that something new will be coming in the fall. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
State College

What’s next for Indigo? Plans have been announced

By Lauren Lee

llee@centredaily.com

July 27, 2018 09:57 AM

Owners of the State College nightclub Indigo have announced what’s next for the West College Avenue spot.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Hotel State College & Co. announced that its newest property will be called “The Basement Nightspot” and unveiled a new logo.

Indigo, a nightclub located on 112 W. College Ave., closed last week after more than ten years of business in downtown State College. The owners hope to maintain the nightlife for the future.

“Rooted in the history of Happy Valley, our company takes great pride in presenting the freshest nightlife experience in the area,” the post stated.

