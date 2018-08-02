How you can help the 7-year-old who was struck by a car in Patton Township

When 7-year-old Evan Askins went chasing after a ball on a sunny afternoon, he probably didn’t realize it would end in a helicopter flight across the state.
Evan was outside playing with some other children along Buffalo Run Road in Patton Township, his mother Lisa Askins said, when he crossed the street to retrieve the ball. He told his mother he looked both ways before heading back, but Askins admits that section of the road does cause a bit of a blind spot.
Evan was struck by a car at about noon on July 26, prompting a brief road closure as he was treated and eventually flown to Pittsburgh’s Children’s Hospital with a broken femur, a broken rib and multiple cuts and scrapes.
His broken leg needed surgery, Askins said, as the break happened near his hip. Doctors have told her he’ll need to use a wheelchair and a walker for the next three to four months.
“He’s doing really great,” Askins said, adding that his cuts and scrapes are healing well. “I’m really proud of him.”
Evan has been home since Saturday, she said, after showing doctors that, with her help, he’s still able to make it up and down stairs. He’s a bit more cautious of cars now, however.
“We had to catch a bus from the house, and he was nervous going out to the road. There are no sidewalks out there,” Askins said. “He was saying, ‘Mom, be careful, there are cars coming.’ I told him, ‘I won’t let you get hit.’
“He won’t be crossing the street without an adult anytime soon.”
Askins also commended the local community for its help and donations, but said that some extra funds are still be needed to help with the cost of Evan’s wheelchair and walker, which are not covered by insurance. She set up a fundraiser through Facebook with the goal of $2,000, and has raised more than $400 in six days.
“Everyone’s really proud of his recovery,” she said.
Patton Township police Chief Tyler Jolley said the police investigation has concluded and no charges would be filed regarding the incident.
Comments