Alpha fire crews extract passenger in I-99 rollover crash

Fire and EMS crews responded Monday to the scene of a two-vehicle crash with a rollover on Interstate 99 near the Waddle Road exit.

Alpha extracted one female passenger from a minivan that rolled over onto the grassy median from the northbound lane at about 1:50 p.m. before entering the construction zone.

Traffic was rerouted off I-99 at the Waddle Road exit, and back onto the highway on the other side of the bridge.

Centre Region fire Director Steve Bair said later that the crash had involved four people, and three had been taken by EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the minivan had refused treatment on the scene.

Mount Nittany and Penns Valley EMS and state police were on the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is the second crash at that portion of I-99 in less than a week. A multivehicle crash snarled traffic during the morning commute on Thursday.