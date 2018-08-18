Mold cleanup underway at several local schools

Citing a record rainfall this summer, the State College Area School District announced the discovery of mold in several school buildings.
Mold in the Corl Street Elementary School’s exterior modular units and Radio Park Elementary School’s basement room was discovered as the cleanup of mold continues at Mount Nittany Middle School, according to an email to parents from SCASD Superintendent Bob O’Donnell.
Insufficient airflow and humidity created a mold-friendly environment, the email said, and the Radio Park basement flooded due to heavy rainfall.
“Presently, we’re continuing remediation efforts at Mount Nittany Middle School, and have begun cleaning Corl Street and Radio Park,” the email said. “This process includes air quality testing, and at this point, none of the mold has been identified as ‘black’ (Stachybotrys) mold.”
SCASD believes each school will be cleaned and certified safe to open on the first day of school, Aug. 27, the email said. At this time, Mount Nittany remains closed through Tuesday, with employees working out of Mount Nittany Elementary School. Corl Street remains open except for exterior modular units, and Radio Park is closed for construction, but is slated to open Tuesday, as planned.
O’Donnell said they will continue to monitor every district building.
