State College broke a weather record. How much rain made it the wettest summer ever?

It’s official: This has been State College’s wettest summer on record, and it’s not even over yet.

According to the National Weather Service, the weather station at Penn State has reported more than one inch of rain Tuesday. That brings the total rainfall so far this summer to 20.35 inches.

The previous record was 19.83 inches in 2003, NWS said in a special weather statement.

“A remarkable feature of the relentless heavy rain so far this summer, we have had no contributions from tropical cyclones,” NWS said. “In addition, consider we are just approaching the halfway point of August so we will have many more chances at rain.”

Centre County is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday evening.

NWS reports that locally heavy rainfall of more than an inch in less than an hour could be possible into Tuesday evening, which could result in additional flooding. Wet ground and elevated streams will contribute to an increased flooding risk.

“Flood-prone roads adjacent to streams could be eroded and washed out by high, fast-moving water,” NWS said. “If you encounter water over the roads, turn around and seek an alternate route. It’s especially difficult at night to discern the depth of water over a road, and even if that road may be washed out.”

This isn’t the first heavy rainfall the area has experienced lately.

In early August, the State College area received almost 4 inches in less than 24 hours, on top of what had already accumulated in the prior two weeks. Creek and stream levels swelled, and some roads were closed.