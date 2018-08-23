What caused an I-99 crash that sent 2 to the hospital? Police release details

State police have released details on an Aug. 6 crash along Interstate 99 that required one person to be extracted from a vehicle.
According to the crash report released Thursday, the crash occurred at about 1:50 p.m. as a both vehicles were traveling north along I-99 near the Waddle Road exit in Patton Township. A van, driven by Phillip Hamilton, 41, of Berwick, was stopped in the right lane behind a backlog of traffic waiting to enter a construction zone.
A second van, driven by Jennifer Petry, 42, of Saint Benedict, “failed to stop for the backlog and attempted to avoid a collision” by quickly turning left, police said, but the vehicles collided.
After impact, Petry’s van rotated and overturned twice before coming to rest on its wheels about 20 feet from the road, police said.
Petry and a 16-year-old passenger were taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center, police said. Hamilton and a second passenger in the first van were not transported from the scene.
State police were assisted at the scene by Mount Nittany EMS and Alpha Fire Company.
Comments