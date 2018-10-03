New downtown State College parking structure takes step forward

State College borough and Days Inn are embarking on a public-private partnership to construct a parking structure.

At its Monday meeting, State College Borough Council voted unanimously to award the contract to provide design and construction administrative services to Walker Consultants, of Wayne. The contract is for $526,500.

Council President Evan Myers said at the meeting that there’s a need to take the pressure off of the parking situation in State College, especially in the downtown.

“It’s quickly ... getting close to a crisis situation,” he said.

Myers continued: “... We’re really going to need to pursue additional options, as well, in different parts of the downtown area as we look holistically at the parking situation, but I think this is a good first step.”

The structure will be built between the Days Inn and the State College Municipal Building. The alley between the two would remain open.

The parking structure is likely have about 500 spaces — 150 to 175 for Days Inn, 150 for the borough and 200 public spaces, parking manager Rick Ward told the State College Borough Transportation Commission in July.

He said the estimated cost is about $14 million, which Days Inn and the borough would share.