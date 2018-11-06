A water main break was reported on East Calder Way between South Allen Street and Humes Alley on Nov. 6, 2018.
A water main break was reported on East Calder Way between South Allen Street and Humes Alley on Nov. 6, 2018. Centre Daily Times, file

Water main break closes section of downtown State College

By Bret Pallotto

November 06, 2018 01:33 PM

A water main break on East Calder Way between South Allen Street and Humes Alley closed the road Tuesday and may affect businesses in the area.

The State College Borough Public Works Department was notified of the break at about noon and began assessing the break with the State College Borough Water Authority.

It is at least the third water main break in the area in as many years.

A break on East Calder Way between South Allen and South Fraser streets forced a show at Schlow Centre Region Library to be postponed in 2015.

The water authority also shut off water to several businesses in July after a break on South Pugh Street.

