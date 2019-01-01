What will downtown State College look like in 2019? Development projects are underway

Downtown State College has been bustling with development projects over the past several years. In 2018, two mixed-use projects wrapped up and opened.
But there are still several projects that are just getting underway.
The Standard
Work on The Standard, from Collegiate Development Group, is underway. Six buildings had to be demolished to build the 12-story mixed-use high rise at the corner of West College Avenue and South Atherton Street in downtown State College.
The project is located directly across Atherton Street from the Metropolitan, a mixed-used building that is also 12 stories.
The buildings that housed West College Realty’s office, California Tortilla, Zola’s Kitchen and Wine Bar and Golden Wok, as well as two red-brick houses, were all leveled this fall.
According to State College borough’s website, The Standard will include 48,400 square feet of commercial space and 243 residential units.
Anticipated occupancy for The Standard is fall 2020.
Here at State College
An official groundbreaking was held for Here at State College in late October. The mixed-use high rise, being built on the former Garner Street parking lot, is slated to include more than 30,000 square feet of retail space and 227 residential units.
It will also be the home of Penn State Hillel’s new 18,000-square-foot community center.
The building will be 12 stories from Beaver Avenue but 13 from Calder Way.
Anticipated occupancy is fall 2020.
The project’s developer is CA Ventures, which is also constructed Rise at State College at 532 E. College Ave. The property owners are the Friedman family and Hillel Foundation for Jewish Campus Life.
Rise at State College
Rise at State College, located on the corner of High Street and East College Avenue, opened its doors to tenants in the fall.
According to State College borough’s website, the 12-story mixed-use building has more than 20,000 square feet of commercial space and 186 residential units.
The Edge
The Edge, 254 E. Beaver Ave., opened for fall semester. It’s a mixed-use building with more than 16,000 square feet of commercial apace and 40 residential units, according to the borough website.
The building is seven stories.
Pugh Centre
The Pugh Centre, located at the corner of Pugh Street and Beaver Avenue, is also under construction. It’s slated to be seven stories.
According to the borough website, Pugh Centre will have 55 residential units and 6,000 square feet of commercial space.
Anticipated occupancy is fall 2019.
