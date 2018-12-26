State College

3 Penn State students charged in incident where menorah was damaged

By Sarah Rafacz

December 26, 2018 03:09 PM

Zeta Beta Tau fraternity had a menorah out front to celebrate Hanukkah.
Three Penn State students have been charged criminally in connection to Zeta Beta Tau’s damaged 9-foot menorah.

Fraternity members had fundraised $1,800 for the menorah after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood in October.

According to a State College police press release, police received a report on Nov. 30 that the menorah in Zeta Beta Tau’s yard, 328 E. Fairmount Ave., had been damaged.

Police said the incident involved the menorah being removed and then returned before the fraternity members knew it had been taken, but the menorah was damaged as a result.

James Delaney, 20, Charles Carden, 19, and Frank Rao, 19, have been charged with criminal mischief for their roles in the incident, according to State College police.

These charges are in addition to those announced about more than a week ago, police said, which involved a separate incident where the same menorah was stolen and vandalized on Dec. 2.

