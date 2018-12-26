3 Penn State students charged in incident where menorah was damaged

Three Penn State students have been charged criminally in connection to Zeta Beta Tau’s damaged 9-foot menorah.
Fraternity members had fundraised $1,800 for the menorah after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood in October.
According to a State College police press release, police received a report on Nov. 30 that the menorah in Zeta Beta Tau’s yard, 328 E. Fairmount Ave., had been damaged.
Police said the incident involved the menorah being removed and then returned before the fraternity members knew it had been taken, but the menorah was damaged as a result.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
James Delaney, 20, Charles Carden, 19, and Frank Rao, 19, have been charged with criminal mischief for their roles in the incident, according to State College police.
These charges are in addition to those announced about more than a week ago, police said, which involved a separate incident where the same menorah was stolen and vandalized on Dec. 2.
Comments