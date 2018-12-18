Crime

Police arrest 3 after menorah at Penn State fraternity was vandalized, stolen

By Bret Pallotto

December 18, 2018 10:48 AM

The menorah in front of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at Penn State was vandalized and stolen earlier this month.
Five men who were either Theta Delta Chi brothers or staying at the fraternity admitted to stealing and vandalizing Zeta Beta Tau’s menorah, according to State College police.

The menorah was stolen from outside of the fraternity house at 328 E. Fairmount Ave. on Dec. 2 and one Zeta Beta Tau brother who attempted to stop the alleged theft was assaulted, according to police.

The $1,800 menorah was returned after the Theta Delta Chi president saw the theft, became angry and told them to return it. A Zeta Beta Tau window, basketball hoop and grill was also damaged, police said.

David Kovacs, 20; of Blue Bell; Thomas Callahan, 19, of State College; and John Hamlin IV, 19, of Nashville, Tenn., were each charged with three misdemeanors — theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

Two others listed as co-defendants have not yet been charged.

Kovacs, Callahan and Hamlin each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 16.

