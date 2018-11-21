Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Potters Mills Gap

A multi-vehicle crash on Old Fort Road near the intersection of state Route 144 and U.S. Route 322 in Potters Mills Gap caused Route 144 to close in both directions between Chestnut Street and Earlystown Road for nearly three hours Wednesday.
The crash happened around noon Wednesday with dispatch reporting a vehicle accident with one person unresponsive and trapped in a car with the engine on fire.
Centre Hall Fire Company and fire police, Boalsburg Fire Company, Miles Township Fire Company and Penns Valley EMS responded to the scene.
According to dispatch, the coroner was called to the scene.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area, as there is still heavy traffic from Old Fort Road heading onto Route 322.
State police at Rockview are investigating the crash.
Please check back for updates on this story.
Comments