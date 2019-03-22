State College

Man killed in State College police confrontation had multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says

By Bret Pallotto

March 22, 2019

Mental health warrant led to officer-involved shooting, police say

State College police Chief John Gardner informs the public about the officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 20, 2019 at Marvin Gardens Apartments.
State College police Chief John Gardner informs the public about the officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 20, 2019 at Marvin Gardens Apartments.
The State College man shot and killed during a confrontation with borough police died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers.

Following an autopsy, Sayers wrote in a press release Friday that 29-year-old Osaze Osagie’s death was a homicide.

Sayers did not specify the number of location of the wounds. He declined to comment Friday and deferred to state police and the district attorney’s office.

Trooper Joseph Dunsmore, a public information officer with state police at Hollidaysburg, said the department could not disseminate that information because of a “pretty lengthy and involved investigation.” District Attorney Bernie Cantorna also declined to comment, citing the pending investigation.

State College police officers were attempting to serve a mental health warrant Wednesday on Osagie at the Marvin Garden apartment complex on Old Boalsburg Road when an officer fatally opened fire, State College police Chief John Gardner said.

According to a state police at Rockview search warrant, Osagie brandished a knife and “came after the officers.” Four spent 9 mm casings, a stun gun and a bullet fragment were among the items seized from the apartment, according to the affidavit.

The involved borough officers were placed on administrative leave — in line with borough police policy — pending the outcome of the investigation, Gardner said. Osagie was an African-American.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna provides updates on the March 20, 2019 shooting in State College. He said there will be a "thorough and complete, independent investigation" into Osaze Osagie's death.

