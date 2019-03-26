Scholarship to be named for man killed in State College police shooting

A scholarship is taking shape in memory of the State College man who was shot and killed during a March 20 confrontation with borough police officers, according to his family.

Three officers were attempting to serve a mental health warrant on Osaze Osagie, 29, at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex along Old Boalsburg Road when the shooting happened, borough police officials said. It’s the only time in the police department’s 103-year history that an officer fatally shot someone, Lt. Greg Brauser said.

Osagie’s family is talking with Penn State to establish a scholarship in his name, although details were still being finalized as of Tuesday, family friend Deyo Olorunnisola said. The family also created a biographical website at www.rememberingosaze.com that’s collecting tributes to the 2007 State College Area High School graduate.

Born in Ithaca, New York, Osagie went to State College-area schools including Corl Street Elementary, Park Forest Middle and Centre Learning Community Charter School, according to his obituary. Osagie attended Penn State until he was diagnosed with autism and had to withdraw “when mental health challenges became too difficult to manage,” the family said on the website.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times

“For the next 10 years, Osaze wrestled with complications arising from these challenges,” the family wrote. “However, he was able to use his many skills to work and volunteer with various organizations in the community. His life was cut short when he was killed by police.”

A borough officer fired after Osagie brandished a knife, did not obey commands to drop the weapon and “came after the officers” at his home, according to a search warrant filed by state police at Rockview. Four spent 9 mm casings, a stun gun and a bullet fragment were among the items seized from the apartment, police said in the filing.

Osagie attended State College Assembly of God church and State College Access Church, according to the obituary. In lieu of flowers at the funeral and burial services scheduled for Saturday, the family has asked for donations to be made to the scholarship fund.

“He loved music. He loved to pray. He was considerate and kindhearted. He cared deeply for others,” the family wrote. “Osaze loved his family dearly. He will be missed.”

The death of Osagie, who was African-American, has generated discussion in State College about police relations with minorities. A candlelight vigil was held last week at the Allen Street gates in remembrance of Osagie’s life, organized in part by Penn State’s Student Black Caucus.

Dozens gathered at the Allen Street gates in downtown State College on Thursday, March 21, 2019, for a candlelight vigil for Osaze Osagie, 29, who was killed in a police-involved shooting. Steve Manuel For the CDT

Mental health, the borough police department’s all-white roster and the process for handling misconduct were among the topics discussed at a community forum Monday. That discussion is set to continue 7 p.m. Wednesday at Webster’s Bookstore Cafe, 133 E. Beaver Ave., according to organizer Jennifer Black.

“For me, I am concerned that this incident not disappear, get swept away and forgotten. I want accountability and visibility,” Black wrote in an event announcement. “Others may be focused on specific tangible concerns such as obtaining statistics and facts about the investigation. Some may want to implement procedures to prevent the next ‘Osaze’ and some may find it helpful to connect with other upset people. I say that to say there is no established agenda for the meeting other than to consider it a strategy session.”

Borough police Chief John Gardner looks forward to those conversations because he believes it’s the only way to move forward, he said.

“We’ve got to bring about change; we have to make everyone feel comfortable about coming forward,” Gardner said. “I don’t know what that’s like. I don’t live that reality. There’s no free passes for police. If there’s wrongdoing, it’s going to be dealt with.”

An ongoing investigation by state police is examining whether the force used against Osagie was justified, state police Sgt. William Slaton said Monday. The investigation should wrap up “very soon,” he said.



