Rural King to open its first Centre County location in the Nittany Mall

Rural King, a farm and home department store chain, is scheduled to open a location in the Nittany Mall, General Manager Polly Welch said Thursday.

The Illinois-based chain that typically sells livestock feed, farm equipment and agricultural parts should be “a great addition” to the mall, Welch said.

No other details were available about when the store will open or where it will be located.

It is planned to be the first Rural King in Centre County. The company also opened a store in Clearfield in 2016.

