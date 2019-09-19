‘Osaze Osagie did not have to die.’ Family announces plans to sue State College police officers

Parents of Osaze Osagie address State College Borough Council The parents of Osaze Osagie addressed State College Borough Council on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the Centre Daily Times for daily news content. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The parents of Osaze Osagie addressed State College Borough Council on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the Centre Daily Times for daily news content.

The legal team representing Osaze Osagie’s family said they plan to file a lawsuit against the State College Police Department and the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Osagie in March.

Osagie’s death was a result of systemic policy failures, attorneys Andy Shubin, Kathleen Yurchak and Andrew Celli Jr. said during a press conference at the State College Municipal Building. The trio was flanked by Osagie’s parents, Iyun and Sylvester.

“The mental health processes in place failed our son. The police procedures also failed our son,” Sylvester Osagie said in a statement. “And the officers who responded to our son’s apartment failed him as well. We are bringing this case to make sure Osaze is the last person to die under such circumstances.”

Three borough police officers attempted to serve a mental health warrant on Osagie — a 29-year-old with a history of schizophrenia and autism — in a narrow hallway outside of Osagie’s apartment along Old Boalsburg Road before he brandished a knife, ignored verbal commands to put it down and moved toward the officers, the district attorney’s investigative report said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One officer deployed his Taser — which was ineffective — and a second officer fired his pistol four times. After releasing his 228-page report that exonerated the officers in May, Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said the officer “had no other option but to shoot.”

Prior to their arrival, Osagie’s father showed high-ranking State College police supervisors threatening texts messages from his “suicidal” son. Sylvester also put them in contact with Osaze’s mental health providers, Shubin said.

“Inexcusably, the responding officers were unaware of this critical information prior to making the decision to confront Osaze Osagie,” Shubin said in a statement. “Instead, they treated this situation as if it were a ‘routine’ law enforcement operation, when in fact it was a mental health crisis.”

Iyun Osagie, Osaze Osagie’s mother, and a crowd of community members walk up Allen Street in downtown State College to rally for justice on May 8, 2019. Osaze was shot by police on March 20, 2019 after the officers went to his apartment to serve a mental health warrant. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

The officers “surprised” Osagie as if they were serving a drug trafficking search warrant, rather than use standard mental health crisis techniques, Shubin said.

“Osaze would still be alive today if the police had followed standard procedures for handling mental health emergencies,” Celli said. “This tragic loss of life didn’t have to happen; Osaze Osagie did not have to die.”

State College police in August released the findings of its internal review, which found the officers acted in accordance with department policy and their training. The 25-page report also found race was not a factor in the shooting — something community members have vehemently questioned.

Osagie’s parents expressed disappointment with the department’s findings at a Borough Council meeting earlier this month, with Sylvester saying the report was based on “the word of the officers involved against that of a dead man.”

Osagie’s death has already spurred the creation of a memorial scholarship at Penn State to support student with mental health challenges, a county-wide mental health task force, a borough race and equity plan, an outside review of police department’s policies and pushed the Bellefonte Police Department to seek out body cameras.

Richard Settgast, a former Centre County public defender, said several police departments across the country have published directives on how to approach and handle mental health crises.

“Common across all these mental health directives is the requirement that police officers do not attempt to place themselves in a position that requires taking unnecessary or overly aggressive actions and to communicate in a non-aggressive manner with the person,” Settgast said in a statement. “Without explanation, the police officers who responded to Mr. Osagie’s apartment took aggressive action by placing their finger over the peephole of the door, knocking, and purposefully hiding their identity as law enforcement until the door was opened by Mr. Osagie and he was mere feet from the first officer.”

Check back for updates on this story.