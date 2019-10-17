Did your call fail? Massive Verizon outage impacts parts of the country

A massive Verizon outage affecting all parts of the United States, mainly around coastal states, occurred Thursday morning and again late in the afternoon.

Downdetector, which displays real time overviews of service outages, shows north eastern parts of the country as being affected the most. According to the outage map, Columbus, Ohio, New York City, Houston, Pittsburgh, Lansing, Michigan, Chicago, Indianapolis, Brooklyn, New York and Grand Rapids, Michigan were the most reported locations as being impacted by the outage. The map also shows outages around the State College and Bellefonte areas.

Verizon customers voiced complaints about service on social media Thursday. Verizon responded to some, telling them to power down their devices and turn them back on.

“Everything should work then,” a Verizon tweet read.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One customer replied, telling the company that it did not work.

According to the Daily Mail, the outage occurred at 10 a.m. and then again around 3 p.m.

Hello. We know that our customers rely on our services every day to stay connected. If you are experiencing any call issues, please power down your device for a moment, then turn it back on. Everything should work then! *CMV — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) October 17, 2019

Verizon is having issues since 1:26 AM EDT. https://t.co/JkjQqjf7Y6 RT if it's down for you as well #Verizondown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 16, 2019

@VZWSupport My husband called me(Verizon to Verizon cells) and it took 10 seconds after I answered for us to hea each other. Johnstown PA. #verizonoutage — Amanda (@PandaRT) October 17, 2019

A representative from the Verizon store in Bellefonte said the company is working on fixing the outage. The company has not issued an official statement on the outage.