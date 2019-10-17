State College
Did your call fail? Massive Verizon outage impacts parts of the country
A massive Verizon outage affecting all parts of the United States, mainly around coastal states, occurred Thursday morning and again late in the afternoon.
Downdetector, which displays real time overviews of service outages, shows north eastern parts of the country as being affected the most. According to the outage map, Columbus, Ohio, New York City, Houston, Pittsburgh, Lansing, Michigan, Chicago, Indianapolis, Brooklyn, New York and Grand Rapids, Michigan were the most reported locations as being impacted by the outage. The map also shows outages around the State College and Bellefonte areas.
Verizon customers voiced complaints about service on social media Thursday. Verizon responded to some, telling them to power down their devices and turn them back on.
“Everything should work then,” a Verizon tweet read.
One customer replied, telling the company that it did not work.
According to the Daily Mail, the outage occurred at 10 a.m. and then again around 3 p.m.
A representative from the Verizon store in Bellefonte said the company is working on fixing the outage. The company has not issued an official statement on the outage.
