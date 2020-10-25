Police investigate large gatherings held during Saturday’s Penn State football game

State College police are investigating multiple large gatherings reported at downtown apartment complexes Saturday as the Penn State Nittany Lions played their season opener.

In videos shared on social media, hundreds appeared to gather unmasked in the courtyards of several off-campus apartment complexes. State College police Lt. Chad Hamilton said Sunday that police are investigating gatherings at properties including Here State College and The Rise at State College.

It was not immediately clear who or how many people could face discipline, along with who could administer any sanctions. In State College, gatherings of people not from the same household are limited to no more than 10 people, according to an ordinance that took effect in August. The parties were off-campus and on private property.

It also was not clear if if the property owners have any responsibility for enforcing the borough’s mask wearing and gathering ordinance. The Rise declined to comment Sunday, while Here did not immediately respond.

Large gatherings during a road game doesn’t seem to bode well for Centre County. The Nittany Lions’ home opener is scheduled for prime time Saturday against the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes.

As of Friday, there have been 3,657 COVID-19 cases among University Park students and employees, and President Eric Barron urged students not to congregate during the game weekend.

“This is not the time to let down our guard,” he said in a news release.