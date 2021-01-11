Why State College’s council president called for the resignations of U.S. Reps. Keller, Thompson

A week after excoriating two Republican congressmen for their opposition in certifying Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes, State College borough’s council president on Monday night followed up by calling for their resignations.

About 15 minutes into Monday night’s council meeting, President Jesse Barlow asked for the resignations of U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Kreamer, and U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard, while delivering a prepared statement. The two politicians were among the 147 Republicans — including eight Pennsylvanians — who voted last week to overturn results of the presidential election.

“Both congressmen voted not to accept Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes even after the Capitol siege and while several U.S. Senators backed down from the lie,” Barlow said, referring to lie of Trump winning the election. “They have violated their oaths of office and need to resign immediately.”

On Wednesday, rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol Building in what many Republicans and Democrats have jointly referred to as one of America’s darkest days. According to reports, some rioters yelled to hang Vice President Mike Pence while others brought zip-ties and sought Democrats.

Barlow, who criticized the two politicians last Monday in an open letter endorsed by council, condemned those who went along with the “big lie” of Trump winning the election.

“That lie gave excuse to the attempted coup at the Capitol building on Wednesday,” Barlow said. “Six people have died. The Virginia Battle Flag, the flag of the Ku Klux Klan, the flag of neo-Nazis in Germany, the flag of white supremacy, oligarchy and violence was displayed in the Capitol for the first time in history. The ragtag stormtroopers who represented that flag and assaulted the Capitol are criminals and traitors and should be treated as such.

“They were planning far worse than what happened and the ‘big lie’ gave them license to do it.”

Barlow is planning to attend the 2021 National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in early March, where officials meet with their local members of Congress on Capitol Hill. But Barlow ended his statement Monday by saying he will refuse to meet with Keller or his staff.

He was not the only member of council to express disappointment in Keller and Thompson.

Councilwoman Theresa Lafer asked to speak directly after Barlow, applauding poll workers and election staff while agreeing with much of Barlow’s sentiment.

“I can guarantee you that any true Republican knows that what they’re doing has nothing to do with with federalism and has nothing to do with economics — and has everything to do with their own power-hungry behavior,” she said. “White supremacy and white privilege showed its ugliest side last week; Mr. Barlow covered it really well.”

With no credible evidence of fraud, nearly all legal challenges presented by the Trump campaign have been dismissed by judges. But GOP members still moved to challenge the commonwealth’s electoral votes, repeating allegations that Gov. Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the state Supreme Court altered election code in an attempt to circumvent the democratic process.

Centre County was no exception when it came to repeating unfounded claims and allegations, Barlow said.

“Tragically, many from this area spread this lie,” he said. “The Centre County Republican Party sent six buses to Washington on Wednesday. None of these folks participated in the Capitol siege, but they gave the lie life. They must repudiate this lie. So must the Republican State Senate President and House Majority Leader, who live here in Centre County.”

A spokesperson for Thompson did not immediately return a message seeking comment, while a spokesperson for Keller intimated the Congressman would not consider resigning.

“While everyone is entitled to their opinion, Congressman Keller is as committed as ever to representing every resident across Pennsylvania’s 12th District and upholding his oath to the Constitution,” spokesperson Michael A. Plummer said in an email.

The State College Borough Council will next meet for a work session at 11:15 a.m. Friday.

