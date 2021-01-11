Centre County commissioner calls on state GOP leaders to take responsibility for violence

Days after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and following local vandalism from a white supremacist group, Centre County officials are demanding Sen. Jake Corman and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff take more responsibility for their actions as leaders in Harrisburg.

Democratic Commissioner Michael Pipe will host a virtual press conference at 2 p.m. Monday to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate president pro tempore and House majority leader to denounce violence and recognize the role they played in the events leading up to last week’s mob.

“It is appalling that Sen. Corman and Rep. Benninghoff, two of the most powerful elected officials in Pennsylvania, have yet to denounce the president for his role in the horrific acts of domestic terrorism we collectively witnessed last Wednesday,” Pipe said in a release. “It is imperative that they use their positions of influence within Pennsylvania to fully condemn the main source of inciting and enticing the acts of domestic terrorism, from Washington, D.C. to the recent crimes committed by white supremacists right here in Centre County. Their silence is complicity in the same violence they claim to disavow.”

Corman, R-Benner Township, and Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, condemned the deadly riot, but they questioned the integrity of the election.

Their actions helped fuel thousands of Trump supporters who attended the “Save America” rally, Pipe said. The event, hosted by President Donald Trump, boasted unsubstantiated claims about election misconduct and voter fraud. Speakers incited violence, encouraged attendees to have “trial by combat” and “take back their country” by use of force.

In an October op-ed printed in the Centre Daily Times, Corman and Benninghoff wrote that Pennsylvania’s General Assembly “does not have and will not have” a hand in deciding the outcome of the presidential election. “To insinuate otherwise is to inappropriately set fear into the Pennsylvania electorate with an imaginary scenario not provided for anywhere in law — or in fact,” they wrote.

But after voting ended on Nov. 3, both legislators signed separate letters — urging federal legislators to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral delegates and delay certification of the votes. The Republican leaders also promoted efforts to review and investigate the conduct in which the election was carried out in Pennsylvania, saying Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar attempted to circumvent the democratic process by illegally changing election code.

“It’s becoming clear that Sen. Corman is willing to basically squelch and quiet the voice of the voters,” Pipe told the CDT last week. “When you have the leader of the party — the president of the United States — doing something, it allows people in the local level to do the same thing.”

Neither Corman nor Benninghoff have joined the dozens of legislators in blaming Trump and unsubstantiated claims about a “stolen” election for provoking the mob that stormed the Capitol as Congress met to count and certify the electoral votes.

"An objection to the electoral process is within the rights of members of Congress and has been exercised by members from both sides of the aisle at different times in our nation’s history. However, that process leads to debate and dialogue, not violence and mayhem. — Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (@RepBenninghoff) January 6, 2021

“Peaceful transitions of power are something our country has responsibly proceeded with since our founding and should serve as an inspiration to the rest of the world,” Benninghoff said in a statement last week. “An objection to the electoral process is within the rights of members of Congress and has been exercised by members from both sides of the aisle at different times in our nation’s history. However, that process leads to debate and dialogue, not violence and mayhem.”

As authorities work to identify and arrest the thousands of rioters who damaged and stole federal property, some believe the chaos has left many feeling emboldened to carry out hateful acts. Two days after insurrection, State College and Bellefonte boroughs reported vandalism from “Patriot Front” — a recognized hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — in the form of stickers posted downtown and graffiti on a Pride wall.

“Where is Jake? Where is Kerry?” Democratic Commissioner Mark Higgins asked Saturday while helping repaint the defaced rainbow wall. “This is blocks away from Kerry’s home, and he’s not here.”

Neither Corman nor Benninghoff released statements about the vandalism. One sticker from the group was posted outside Benninghoff’s downtown Bellefonte office.

“Centre County has been conducting free and fair elections for 220 years,” Higgins said. “Anyone asserting otherwise is lying.”

In response to circulating claims of election fraud and misconduct, the board of commissioners sent a letter to representatives in Harrisburg and Washington, urging them to report any evidence of voter fraud.

“We have heard nothing,” Higgins said.

Neither Corman nor Benninghoff have yet returned requests for comment.

Check back for updates to this story.