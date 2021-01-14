More than $1 million awarded for State College affordable housing projects. Here’s where

With a more than $1 million boost in funding, State College Borough will be able to provide lower-income families and individuals with affordable housing options in the downtown area.

As part of the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the borough and local housing assistance programs received funds that will be used to acquire and renovate property reserved for those who make less than the area median income. The HOME Program provides funding to assist municipalities and local governments in expanding and preserving affordable housing in areas where rising rent prices could force people to relocate further away and spend more in transportation expenses, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.

“All Pennsylvanians deserve access to affordable, safe, and livable spaces in their communities,” Wolf stated in the release. “This investment will support State College’s efforts to ensure that residents have affordable housing options in close proximity to the borough’s commercial corridors, downtown and Penn State University for work, school and shopping needs.”

Under the program, $945,000 will be distributed to the borough to acquire and rehabilitate eight three-bedroom townhouses on a parcel of land located along South Allen Street. The State College Community Land Trust will own the land, and the Temporary Housing Foundation, a branch of Housing Transitions, will own the improvements and manage the property, according to the release.

Three of the units will be rented to those who are at less than 50% of the area median income. Five units will be occupied by residents at less than 80% of the area median income.

“This property is conveniently located near jobs, transportation, schools and economic opportunities,” SCCLT Executive Director Colleen Ritter said in a statement. “And we are thrilled it will be affordable in perpetuity, as we believe having a variety of housing opportunities strengthens our community by providing an elevated quality of life for people of all socioeconomic backgrounds.”

The borough will also receive funding from Department of Community and Economic Development HOME awards to support project partners THF and the SCCLT.

THF will receive $88,501 to acquire and rehabilitate the eight units, located on Old Boalsburg Road, and $52,100 will be awarded to the SCCLT to support operating expenses while developing an Acquisition/Rehabilitation First-Time Homebuyer property using a previously awarded DCED HOME project grant.

“The news that these funds have been awarded is very gratifying because it is the culmination of a years-long effort by the partner organizations that leverages each agency’s particular strength to permanently preserve these units for our community,” Ritter said. “The land trust will use its long-term stewardship skills, while THF will use its resident-service capabilities to serve low-income and otherwise underserved populations.”

Seven different agencies helped make the deal happen, Ritter said, including Centre County Government, the borough and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

“This collaboration is a testament to how affordable housing remains a high priority in our area,” she said. “This announcement and purchase of the property on Friday is just the beginning of what we hope will be a fruitful partnership across all agencies to improve the housing landscape in our region.”