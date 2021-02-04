State College, College Township councils offer joint support for local church burglarized last month

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church at 780 Waupelani Drive in State College on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

The respective councils of State College Borough and College Township recently offered a joint statement of support to the local church that was burglarized last month.

In a letter to members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County and to the Rev. Carol Cissel, the two councils expressed “disappointment,” “empathy” and “solidarity” after a board member found a broken window and damage from attempts to start a small fire inside a church classroom. The discovery was made Jan. 17.

“This letter is to express our disappointment at this violation of your sacred space and our empathy with you in the distress, sadness and alarm that this intrusion and attempted arson have caused,” the letter read.

Borough Council President Jesse Barlow read the letter aloud during Monday’s council meeting, shortly before all seven council members voted unanimously to support the statement. Township Council President Eric Bernier said Tuesday that support was also unanimous among the township’s five council members.

The church, located near the borough/township boundary at 780 Waupelani Drive Extension, bills itself as a “leading voice of liberal faith in our community.” It has hung Black Lives Matter signs around the building, supported the LGBTQ community and held virtual services for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Days after the burglary, where nothing was reported stolen, the church’s board of trustees released a statement that read, in part, “We continue to believe in the goodwill of our neighbors and the kindness of the State College community.” The councils’ letter quoted that statement as they offered their own heartfelt response.

“As your neighbors we recognize the contribution of the Fellowship to our community, extend our goodwill to you and express our solidarity with you,” it read.

Rev. Cissel, who recently received a copy of the letter, said Wednesday it will still take time for her congregation to fully move through the pain. But she was grateful for the support.

“MLK said this, ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter,’ ” Cissel said in a written statement. “What has been incredibly uplifting is that folks are not being silent. We have received support and kindness from so many people and organizations, including the Borough and the Township.

“That means a great deal to my congregation.”

A State College Police spokesperson said Thursday the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking that anyone who may have more information contact the department via phone at 814-234-7150, via email at police@statecollegepa.us or via an anonymous tip through the website.