State College mayor, former councilwoman announce joint plan to run for seats on Borough Council

State College Mayor Ron Filippelli announced he will run for a seat on the borough council. adrey@centredaily.com

State College Borough Mayor Ron Filippelli and former Councilwoman Cathy Dauler announced in a joint statement Friday they will both run for upcoming seats on the borough council, saying in a news release neither planned on this as recently as a year ago.

“Last year at this time, neither of us had any intention to run for office again,” Filippelli said in a written statement. “But the events of the last 12 months have convinced us of the need for experienced, competent leaders who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of the Borough and its citizens over many years.”

The two will run as a team on the Democratic Party ballot in the primary election May 18. Three seats are open this election cycle.

Both should be familiar with the potential roles. Filippelli served two terms on borough council, including one as council president, in addition to acting as the interim mayor after former Mayor Don Hahn resigned in 2019 following his election as Magisterial District Judge. (Filippelli has said he would not run for mayoral reelection.) Dauler served four terms on borough council, including two years as its president.

The two continue to serve on several borough authorities, boards and commissions — in addition to working with local nonprofits and committees on the Centre Region Council of Governments.

The two emphasized, in the joint statement, that they wanted to run because they felt they could help State College “during perhaps the most difficult period in the Borough’s history.” Dauler specifically pointed to three crises: COVID-19 and its financial impact, the pandemic’s effect on local businesses, and attacks on borough leaders over the response to the tragedy of Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by police in 2019.

“Filippelli and Dauler pledge to run a campaign based on inclusivity, accountability, fiscal responsibility and honesty,” the news release read.