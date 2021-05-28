Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania gets back to live dance show with ‘Ballet in Bloom’

Molly Yoder, Amithi Tadidagapa, Gabriel Showalter, Maggie Yang, Jade Novak and Clara Pollock rehearse a section of the Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania’s “The Four Seasons.” Photo provided

The last year hasn’t been an easy one for the Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania (PASCP) and Nittany Ballet, but, through new ideas and support from local fans, the nonprofit has been able to continue its mission of providing youth with experiences and high-quality instruction in the arts.

At the start of the pandemic, PASCP moved all of its classes to Zoom before resuming in-studio instruction in July, with a Zoom offering for those not comfortable with an in-person setting.

“We have been dancing in the studio with masks, social distancing, opening windows for air circulation and cleaning barres during class,” Connor Weigand, executive artistic director at PASCP, said. “We had to get creative with our scheduling this year to accommodate smaller class sizes and still fit in our necessary classes, but everyone has been flexible as we navigated this.”

Despite these efforts, though, PASCP was unable to host a spring 2020 show, as well as its annual “Nutcracker” performance before the holidays — which, Weigand said, had a big financial impact. However, through the support of donors and sponsors, as well as events such as Centre Gives, PASCP was able to pivot toward new avenues of performance, such as a “Nutcracker” film the school created over the 2020 holiday season, and now the school’s spring show, “Ballet in Bloom,” featuring Broadway choreographer Chase Brock’s “Four Seasons.”

“The contemporary ballet ‘Four Seasons’ brings awareness to climate change. Previously, this piece had only ever been set on professional companies, so our dancers, ages 13 to 17, are the first students to perform it,” Weigand said. “To incorporate our younger dancers, (faculty member) Terra Deyo found poems that coincide with the Earth-conscious theme and built a ballet around them.”

The performance will premier on an outdoor stage at Tussey Mountain at 7 p.m. Saturday, with a following show at 5 p.m. Sunday.

A large amount of work has gone into creating the two-night event. All of PASCP’s instructors were involved in choreographing the performance, and rehearsals have been ongoing three times weekly for several months, on top of regular, rigorous classes.

While PASCP is unable to offer a full-length ballet this spring, Weigand said the audience can expect a “well-thought-out evening of dance, including Broadway-caliber choreography.”

Brock has choreographed “Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark,” “Be More Chill” and “Picnic” on Broadway.

“This is concert dance at its best by pre-professional dancers. We pride ourselves on offering more than a recital,” Weigand said.

The outdoor performance at Tussey Mountain Amphitheater will allow plenty of space for audience members to social distance. While entering and moving around the venue, attendees will be required to wear masks. Tickets for “Ballet in Bloom” are available on the PASCP website or at the door. Audience members are advised to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. In the event that a rain date is needed, visit www.pascp.org.

“Since the earliest days of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, people turned to the arts for comfort and engagement, and it was important,” Weigand said. “However, that moment of being in an audience, witnessing a live performance with other people, was missing. With the pandemic canceling much of Centre County’s arts offerings over the past year and the coming summer, we hope the community will support these artists by coming out to the performances this weekend.”

For more information, visit www.pascp.org.