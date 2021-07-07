A part-time pedestrian walkway will open soon in downtown State College. Here’s what to know

A new part-time pedestrian walkway on Calder Way in downtown State College will feature a lighting attraction. Photo provided

A weekly pedestrian-friendly walkway and lighting attraction is coming to downtown State College.

Beginning July 15, Calder Way, between Fraser and Pugh streets, will be closed to vehicles and open to pedestrian traffic from 6-11 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday.

In addition to a “dynamic lighting attraction,” Calder WalkWay will feature outdoor movies, community engagement activities, interchangeable public art and more, according to a news release from the Downtown State College Improvement District, which will launch the initiative with support from the Borough of State College.

The initiative will bring “an engaging, creative, and interactive outdoor space that the entire community and visitors alike will enjoy,” DSCID executive director Lee Anne Jeffries wrote in the release.

Joy Rodgers-Mernin, owner of Nittany Quill at 111 S. Fraser St., thinks the Calder WalkWay experience will generate excitement and activity.

“Anything that creates traffic is good for business, but it also brings people together and re-exposes them to downtown. Calder Way is a great spot for that,” she said. “As people get vaccinated, we all begin to feel more comfortable and confident coming together as a community for public events.”

Another downtown business, The Makery at 123 S. Fraser St., is getting in on the Calder WalkWay action by offering open studio programs on Thursdays when Live after 5 Summer Concert events also take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. plaza.

“Grown-ups can listen to (a) concert and kids can come in and create with us in the studio or out in the plaza,” owner Amy Frank said. “People can grab food and sit and eat, enjoy the music, while children play free games. It’s an open-ended experience that people can tailor in whatever way they are comfortable. That’s the beauty of it — WalkWay centers around the concepts of art and community engagement.”

She expects the initiative to play a role in encouraging residents to return to public events.

“We will realize how much we missed each other, as a community,” Frank said. “It’s a beautiful, creative expression of the downtown’s desire to get people to re-engage in the space, and express that it is a vibrant, safe place for young professionals, children and families; anyone in our diverse community — there’s something for everyone.”

The DSCID will also ask local artists to participate in a backdoor art competition where the community will select a winning design. Interested artists should contact the DSCID at 814-238-7004.

For more information about the event, visit www.downtownstatecollege.com.