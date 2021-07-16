State College
Several road closures expected in downtown State College this upcoming week. Here’s what to know
It’s the season for construction in State College, so motorists heading downtown should be aware of several upcoming road closures.
Among them:
- South Burrowes Street — Monday through Aug. 6 — Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, the 100 block of South Burrowes Street — between West Calder Way and West Beaver Avenue — will be completely closed to both traffic and pedestrians until 7 p.m. Aug. 6. The work is part of Penn State’s James Building Replacement Project, which will see pavement restoration, completion of final right-of-way work and installation of concrete bus pads at the CATA bus stops. Leonard S. Fiore is the contractor for the work, and any questions can be directed that way via 215-907-2339.
- South Atherton Street — Monday through Friday — From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, one travel lane and the sidewalk will be closed on South Atherton Street, between Calder Way and West College Avenue, because Landmark Construction LLC is performing work on The Standard at State College apartment building. Questions can be directed to the contractor at 814-470-6810.
- West College Avenue — Tuesday and Wednesday — From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, one travel lane and the sidewalk will be closed on West College Avenue, between South Atherton Street and South Burrowes Street, for sidewalk/curb reinstatement. Questions about the work can be directed toward Landmark Construction LLC at 814-470-6810.
- Calder Way — Tuesday — From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Calder Way between Pugh Street and South Allen Street will be fully closed to traffic for the State College Improvement District’s Calder Walkway Outdoor Movie Event Series. (The series will also continue on Aug. 3 and Aug. 10. The closure comes in addition to the full Calder Way closure to traffic between Fraser and Pugh streets, from 6-11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, for “a weekly pedestrian-friendly walkway and lighting attraction.”)
