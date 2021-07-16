Several road closures expected in downtown State College this upcoming week. Here’s what to know

Read Next

Visitors accustomed to free parking at The Arboretum at Penn State are in for some disappointment starting Monday.

With nearby construction of the new Palmer Museum of Art, those looking to park at the popular scenic gardens will soon need to park across the street at the Katz Building lot — which requires payment of $1 per hour or a Penn State parking permit valid in Orange lots. Depending when visitors arrive, parking time will also be limited: When classes are in session in the spring and fall, parking is capped at two hours.