More road closures on tap in downtown State College this week. Here’s what to know

Another week, another list of road closures.

Motorists heading to downtown State College this upcoming week should be aware of several road closures involving Landmark Construction LLC (unless otherwise noted). Among them:

South Burrowes Street (between West Calder Way and West Beaver Avenue) — Ongoing through Aug. 6 — The 100 block of South Burrowes is completely closed to both traffic and pedestrians until 7 p.m. Aug. 6. (Work started 7 a.m. July 19.) The work is part of Penn State’s James Building Replacement Project, which will see pavement restoration, completion of final right-of-way work and installation of concrete bus pads at the CATA bus stops. Leonard S. Fiore is the contractor for the work, and any questions can be directed that way via 215-907-2339.

West College Avenue (between South Atherton Street and South Burrowes Street) — Tuesday through Friday — From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one travel lane and the sidewalk will both be closed due to curb/sidewalk reinstatement, in addition to pavement resurfacing.

South Atherton Street (between Calder Way and West College Avenue) — Thursday and Friday — From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one travel lane and the sidewalk will be closed for pavement resurfacing.

Calder Way (between Fraser Street and Pugh Street) — Thursday through Saturday — From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the street will be closed to vehicles and open to pedestrians as part of a weekly walkway known as the “Calder WalkWay,” which features interchangeable public art and a lighting attraction. More information can be found on the website of the Downtown State College Improvement District.

Cresson Alley (between Calder Way and West Beaver Avenue) — Friday — From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., both the sidewalk and the entire roadway will be closed for curb demolition work.