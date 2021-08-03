Familiar faces to take on new roles in the State College Area School District

Laura Tobias will be State High’s next principal, following approval Monday from the State College Area School District Board of Directors.

Two familiar faces will take on new roles within the State College Area School District, following approval Monday by the district’s board of directors.

Laura Tobias will be State High’s next principal and Danielle Yoder was named the district’s new assistant superintendent of elementary education. Both are leaving current roles within the district.

“During their time with the district, both have demonstrated outstanding leadership while overseeing their schools and helping to create the best possible learning and working environments,” Superintendent Bob O’Donnell wrote to district employees in a update.

Tobias served as State High’s assistant principal for the past five years and helped lead students and staff through the phases of the major campus construction project, according to a news release.

A former teacher and assistant principal within the Penns Valley Area School District, Tobias said she’s “humbled and excited” to take on the new role.

“I believe in the power of education to positively change lives. My dedication to instructional leadership, passion for student success, and experience cultivating successful educational teams fuels my desire to serve our district as the high school principal,” she wrote in the release.

Tobias takes over for former principal Curtis Johnson, who was named the district’s assistant superintendent of secondary education in late June.

“Laura’s demonstrated administrative skills and passion for supporting student learning make her an excellent choice to lead State High forward,” O’Donnell wrote in the release. “She has been an integral member of the high school leadership team through challenging years, and I think with her at the helm, State High will build on successes from recent years and reach new heights.”

In Yoder’s new role as assistant superintendent of elementary education, she will be responsible for Corl Street, Easterly Parkway, Ferguson Township, Gray’s Woods, Mount Nittany, Park Forest, Radio Park and Spring Creek elementary schools.

Yoder served as Easterly Parkway Elementary School’s principal since 2018 and is the former Virtual Academy K-5 principal.

“Over the past three years, the district has provided me with an abundance of opportunities to collaborate, learn, and grow as we move forward in our journey of meeting the needs of all students and families in the district,” Yoder said in a news release. “I plan to continue to build relationships with all stakeholders as I believe they are the key to ensuring our students’ success. Finally, I look forward to being able to support and help guide the teachers, staff, and administrative team so that we continue to unite and work together to meet the needs of our teachers, students, and community.”

She succeeds Vern Bock, who accepted an assistant superintendent position with Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia.

Yoder’s 29-year career in education has also included serving as principal of Penns Valley Elementary and Intermediate School and Centre Hall-Potter and Miles Township elementary schools.

“Danielle brings to her new role a stellar record of being a gifted educator and outstanding school leader, and I’m happy to welcome her to my cabinet,” O’Donnell stated. “Her knowledge and experience make her well suited to direct the growth of our K-5 education and to give our elementary students, staff and parents the support they need.”