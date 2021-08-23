LION Bash, State College block parties tentatively remain on — but borough council urges vigilance

The Living in One Neighborhood (LION) Bash, pictured here in 2017, is tentatively scheduled to take place this year from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 9 between the 100 and 300 blocks of South Allen Street in downtown State College. Centre Daily Times, file

The annual LION Bash in downtown State College, which attracts several thousand students and community members, is still scheduled to go on — as are smaller borough events — but that status could change if COVID-19 cases significantly increase.

State College Borough Council recently approved street closures for the Living in One Neighborhood (LION) Bash, from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 9 on Allen Street, in addition to a half-dozen other similar but (mostly) smaller events. But council directed both borough staff and the local board of health to take action, potentially canceling the events, if the pandemic markedly worsens between now and then.

“What we need to look at is when university students come back, if we see a major change in what’s happening here, that should really control what we do,” Councilman Peter Marshall said last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer places limits on recommended gathering sizes. But, in areas with high transmission and in crowded settings, the CDC recommends at least considering wearing a mask outdoors.

It’s not clear how much the numbers might have to increase for the borough to seriously consider canceling the events. But council members, who acknowledged they were no COVID experts, emphasized they wanted the actual experts to have the opportunity to make the call. They simply wanted to ensure their approval last Monday didn’t overrule the epidemiologists, if circumstances change.

Both Mount Nittany Health and Penn State applauded any added vigilance.

“We ask everyone in our community to continue to follow the latest public health guidelines, including getting vaccinated and wearing a face mask indoors, so we can make LION Bash a success and continue to safely engage in so many of the traditions and activities that we have been missing over the course of the pandemic,” university spokesman Wyatt DuBois said in a written statement. “We understand the borough is monitoring community COVID-19 rates closely and is prepared to cancel the event if they feel it is needed. We are in close contact with the borough and support this process.”

LION Bash, held between the 100 and 300 blocks of South Allen Street, typically features live performances, artists, food, and more. It’s designed to bring both the town and gown together, and it was not held last year due to the pandemic.

“Based on all the advice that we have at this stage from health experts, the outdoor events are more acceptable,” borough Manager Tom Fountaine said. “But we can certainly consult with the board of health between now and the end of August to see and, again, we’ve emphasized in the beginning that everybody involved in LION Bash ... needs to be agile enough to make an adjustment literally on a dime if things do change and we start to see those numbers really start to rise in late August and the first week of September.”

As of Friday, based on CDC transmission maps, Centre County remains in “substantial” COVID transmission — although it borders three counties in “high” transmission. The county’s 138 cases this past week were also the most since May.

Other State College block parties, parades, picnics and events that currently remain on include, but are not limited to:

DSCID’s Live After 5 (Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Sept. 16): Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza

Food Truck Fiesta (Sept. 5): On South Fraser Street, from West College Avenue to the Fraser Street Parking Garage entrance

LION Bash (Sept. 9): 100, 200 and 300 blocks of South Allen Street

DSCID’s Welcome Back Downtown Pep Rally (Sept. 10): 100 block of South Fraser Street and West Calder Way, from Kelly Alley to Miller Alley

Hartswick Avenue Party (Sept. 12): On Hartswick Avenue, from North Allen Street to McKee Street

College Heights West Neighborhood Picnic (Sept. 12): On Sunset Road, from Hillcrest Avenue to Ridge Avenue

SCASD Homecoming Parade (Sept. 30): Various roads

PSU Homecoming Parade (Oct. 22): Various roads

ACRES Halloween Hustle 5K (Oct. 31): Various roads