New tech tool helps Spring Township police make big arrest

Within less than a week of attaining license plate readers, the Spring Township police have already nailed a big arrest.

According to police, the new technology helped an officer serve an arrest warrant on a man wanted for felony burglary charges out of Indiana County.

According to police, the plate scanner photographed the plate of a vehicle headed in the opposite direction of an officer on Sunday, ran the plate through various systems, picked up a registration violation and notified the officer.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The officer then turned around and ran the tag to confirm the violation, then made contact with the driver. Upon running the driver’s license, the officer realized the driver had a warrant out for his arrest and was wanted by state police.

The male driver was taken into custody, charged as a fugitive and placed in Centre County Correctional Facility.

Spring Township police announced Monday that they purchased the plate readers through a Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority grant, making them the first department in the county to utilize that technology.

Police said they attained the technology to help identify vehicles that are suspended for not having insurance and/or are stolen, and that they’ve already found multiple violations in the township.