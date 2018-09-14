Did a former Centre County judge get to end his rehab program early? Here’s what happened

Centre County’s former president judge will have to wait before he applies to become a senior judge.
Thomas Kistler — who was sentenced to 12 months in an accelerated rehabilitation program in January because of a DUI — withdrew his motion for early termination of his sentence on Friday.
No reason for the withdrawal was given by attorney William Fleming. Both he and Kistler, 61, declined to comment after the hearing.
First Assistant District Attorney Mark Smith did not provide a reason either — simply saying it was Fleming’s motion so he was free to withdrawal it.
Kistler filed the request in August as he hopes to be appointed as a senior judge by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. He can’t apply for senior judge status, however, with pending criminal charges.
In his motion, Fleming argued the sentence should be terminated early because Kistler completed all program requirements, paid all costs and had not violated any terms of his probation — which is now scheduled to end until January.
