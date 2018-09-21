Alcohol and a motorcycle crash lead to charges for a local driver

A Lewistown man had a blood alcohol content about two-and-a-half times the legal limit when he struck a guide rail and injured both he and his wife, according to state police at Rockview.
Mark McKay, 52, was driving eastbound on U.S. Route 322 when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and struck the guide rail on Aug. 2.
He and his wife were then “thrown” from the motorcycle, which then blocked the westbound lane.
The two were each eventually transported to UPMC Altoona — where McKay had surgery for “major injuries,” while his wife was treated for a broken femur at the hip, internal bleeding and swollen head pressure, according to police.
McKay had a .206 BAC, police said.
McKay was charged with one felony count of accidents involving personal injury, two misdemeanors and six summary charges.
He was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set bail at $15,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
