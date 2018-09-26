Former Centre County judge admits to violating rehab program

One day before former President Judge Thomas Kistler was scheduled to appear before a judge to ask for an early termination of his rehab program, he violated that same program, according to a court document.
He was sentenced to 12 months in an accelerated rehabilitative disposition program in January because of a 2017 DUI. Then Kistler — who hopes to be appointed as a senior judge — filed a motion asking for an early termination of his ARD program on Aug. 3 because he can’t apply for senior judge status with pending criminal charges.
A hearing took place on Sept. 14, which is when Kistler’s attorney William Fleming told Judge Joseph Madenspacher he was withdrawing the motion.
No reason was given at the time, but a court document filed by First Assistant District Attorney Mark Smith on Tuesday said Kistler violated the program by consuming one beer at the Red Horse Tavern on Sept. 13.
Kistler admitted the violation to his probation officer on Monday and Smith petitioned Madenspacher to revoke Kistler’s ARD program one day later.
