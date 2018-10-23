Penn State student reports assault, attempted robbery on campus, police say

An assault and attempted robbery were reported on Monday night to Penn State police, according to a university Timely Warning.

The reported assault occurred between 10:05 and 10:10 p.m. Monday on the east exterior side of the Lewis Katz Law Building on Penn State’s campus, according to the warning.

The victim, who is a student, reported being assaulted by an unknown male, the warning said. The victim reported that the male attempted to take the victim’s personal belongings.

“It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the University community,” the warning said.

It’s the sixth Timely Warning of the fall semester, and the only one so far that hasn’t been for a forcible sex offense.