Female visitor reports being drugged, sexually assaulted at Penn State, police say

A sexual assault was reported to Penn State police on Sunday, according to a university Timely Warning.

According to the warning, a female visitor reported that “four unknown males administered drugs to her to render (her) unconscious and performed unwanted sex acts on her.”

The reported assault occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot near the Bryce Jordan Center, according to the warning.

“It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community,” according to the Timely Warning.

It was the fifth Timely Warning of the semester — all of which have been for forcible sex offenses.

According to Penn State police’s website, Timely Warnings are Clery Act required notifications that are sent to the whole university community to make them aware of a potential or ongoing threat of a Clery reportable offense.