Bellefonte man charged for throwing objects on Centre County Courthouse, sheriff’s office roofs

Bellefonte police said they identified the man who allegedly threw an unknown object onto the roofs of the Centre County Courthouse and the sheriff’s office because he has a “distinct way of walking.”
A maintenance employee who was attempting to repair a water leak in the courthouse discovered a 29-inch hole burnt in the roof on Thursday. He then contacted police, who found a similar burn on the sheriff’s office roof.
The state police fire marshal detected a gasoline smell in the area, which was believed to have been used to fuel the fire.
Sheriff Bryan Sampsel then began reviewing surveillance footage of the incidents and said 48-year-old Dennis Hassinger lit an unknown object at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday before throwing it on the sheriff’s office roof.
Hassinger then walked toward the courthouse, lit another object and threw it on the courthouse roof as well, according to police.
Hassinger attempted to cover his head with a hooded sweatshirt, but Sampsel was able to identify him because he has known Hassinger since 7th or 8th grade and speaks with him occasionally.
A Bellefonte police officer also identified Hassinger because he has known him for about 30 years and also speaks with him occasionally. Two other officers also identified Hassinger based on previous encounters with him, according to police.
Hassinger was charged with five various felony counts of arson and two felony counts of reckless burning or exploding.
He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who denied him bail because he was deemed to be a “serious public safety concern.”
Hassinger is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.
