Former State College massage therapist sentenced for sexually abusing clients

A former American Chiropractic Spa and Retreat massage therapist who was found guilty of inappropriately touching several women during his massages was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison on Thursday.
State College police said Kevin Gilliam had a pattern of inappropriate sexual touching during massages in State College dating back to 2012.
A jury convicted the 58-year-old of one felony count of aggravated indecent assault, two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and three summary counts of harassment. He was found not guilty of one felony count of aggravated indecent assault and two summary counts of harassment.
Prior to sentencing, his attorney Marc Decker referenced letters written on Gilliam’s behalf, which argued the incidents were out of character for him and those who know him believe he is “hard working” and “faithful.”
Gilliam also addressed Judge Brian Marshall before sentencing and said he plans to appeal his conviction “to prove my innocence.” He told his four accusers he hopes they find peace and “live a productive life.”
Assistant District Attorney Megan McGoron, meanwhile, argued Gilliam used his position to “groom” his clients.
“He used his profession to find these victims,” McGoron said. “He took advantage of them while they were in an extremely vulnerable position.”
Marshall sentenced Gilliam to a maximum of 50 years in prison, ruled him to be a tier three sex offender and ordered him to complete Project Point of Light.
Gilliam received 79 days credit for time served in the Centre County Correctional Facility.
