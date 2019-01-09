Reward offered for info on a man wanted for a Centre County car theft, police say

State police are offering a chance for a cash reward to anyone who has information on the whereabouts of a man suspected in a Rush Township car theft in October.

A 2007 Honda Civic three-door vehicle was taken from the 3600 block of Casanova Road between 3:11 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 25, police said.

Through the investigation, charges were filed and a warrant obtained for 21-year-old Randy Lee Potter Jr., of Osceola Mills.

Potter fled from law enforcement at 2:29 a.m. Nov. 8, and now has two felony warrants — theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude police — out for him from state police at Rockview. He is also wanted for a theft in Blair County.

Potter is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 185 pounds and is 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

Potter’s last known address is 302 Curtin St., Osceola Mills, Clearfield County, and police say he’s been spotted several times in the Philipsburg and Osceola Mills areas.

A 19-year-old, Nathan Hahn, was arrested and charged in November with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property for his role in the theft.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.