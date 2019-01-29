Man arrested after ‘numerous’ Centre County residents had information stolen, police say

A New York man admitted to giving fraudulent information to UPS drivers who were delivering iPhones and said he was getting paid to steal the phones, according to state police at Rockview.
Police said “numerous” Centre County residents had their information stolen. The data was then used to create fraudulent Sprint accounts and to purchase multiple iPhones.
Four iPhone XRs were to be delivered to a Gregg Township residence Friday, but Craig Herdman approached a UPS driver and gave him a fraudulent college identification that matched the name on the package.
Four more iPhone XRs were to be delivered to a second Gregg Township residence, but police staked out near the residence and watched the 21-year-old from Queens allegedly retrieve the package off the porch. A trooper then arrested Herdman, who said “they took off” when asked where his car was.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Sprint lost about $200,000 as a result of the thefts and the eight iPhone XRs were valued at $5,999.92, according to police.
Herdman was charged with two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, two felony counts of receiving stolen property and one felony count of identity theft.
He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $500,000. Herdman did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.
Comments