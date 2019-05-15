State College man sentenced after child porn charges

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A State College man was sentenced Tuesday to a county jail sentence after pleading guilty to five sexual abuse of children charges, attorney general spokesman Joe Grace said.

Ronald Ross, 27, was charged in July after Google reported that one sexually explicit video was uploaded to YouTube. The investigation revealed Ross had 18 images and four videos of child pornography on his laptop, including the video uploaded to YouTube, according to the criminal complaint filed by the attorney general’s office.

Ross pleaded guilty in January, and the attorney general’s office agreed to recommend concurrent sentences on four of the five counts, according to First Assistant Public Defender Deborah Lux’s sentencing memo sent to Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver.

In her memo, Lux also said Ross “realized that his internet use had become unhealthy” and immediately sought professional help after his arrest. He’s since had more than 30 counseling sessions and is “extremely remorseful and embarrassed” about his conduct, Lux wrote.

Oliver sentenced Ross to 11 to 23.5 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility, Grace said.