Ferguson Township police release more details on the hit-and-run suspect, extent of injuries

The bicyclist who was struck by the driver of a yellow Pontiac Sunfire on Monday was injured more seriously than initially reported to Ferguson Township police, the department confirmed Tuesday.

Nancy Antes, 66, of Port Matilda, was struck near the intersection of Tadpole and Marengo roads Monday, Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright said.

The injuries were described to police as “minor” before Antes was transported by Port Matilda EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center. She was then sent to Hershey Medical Center for additional treatment, police said.

Antes broke bones in her ankle, leg, pelvis, ribs and vertebrae, police said in a press release.

Ferguson Township, Patton Township and state police searched the area for at least two hours Monday, but have not yet located the man. Police have, however, developed a person of interested during the investigation, Albright said.

Those who might have seen a thin, white man wearing a tan shirt walking along state Route 45 — west of the Rock Springs Water Company and the Ag Progress Days grounds — are asked to call 800-479-0050.