2 Penn State football players cited after January brawl at fraternity

Large fight at State College fraternity hurt 4 Centre County Report obtained video reportedly showing a fight at Delta Chi in State College the weekend of January 26. The fight may have involved student-athletes.

Two Penn State football players were cited Monday for disorderly conduct after State College police said they were involved in a fight at a university fraternity that sent four people to the hospital.

Junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and redshirt freshman wide receiver Henry Fessler were “observed fighting with others on the front yard” of Delta Chi about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 27, according to the citation.

Neither has entered a plea. The incident is no longer under investigation and no other citations were filed, police said.

In a press release four days after the assault, police said they were reviewing video of the “large fight” and were working alongside university athletics and compliance officials to identify those involved. The fraternity members who were sent to Mount Nittany Medical Center were treated and released.

Castro-Fields, 21, of Maryland, played in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions last season and made his first career start against Pittsburgh. He tied for third on the team with seven pass breakups.

Fessler, 20, of Erie County, is a walk-on and redshirted his freshman season.

Penn State football officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.