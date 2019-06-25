Milesburg man faces charges related to hit-and-crash crash that injured State College worker

Centre Daily Times, file

A Milesburg man was arrested and jailed Monday after State College police said he hit a borough public works employee with a Hummer and fled downtown State College.

On June 7, James Waters-Maddox, 30, drove the vehicle through an exit gate at the Pugh Street parking garage — breaking the gate arm and causing about $1,000 in damage — before turning onto East Beaver Avenue, according to the criminal complaint filed by borough police.

A witness estimated Waters-Maddox accelerated to 70-80 mph. The witness then heard a crash near the East Beaver Avenue and Sowers Street intersection. The speed limit is 25 mph, police said.

The public works employee, who was painting crosswalks using a motorized painting machine, was “thrown from the machine” about 15 feet. He was first transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, but was later flown to Geisinger Medical Center, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The worker suffered a fractured right ankle, a fractured lower left leg, a partial hip dislocation and a subdural hematoma, according to the complaint. Borough communications specialist Douglas Shontz, citing borough policy, declined to provide an update on the employee’s condition Tuesday.

“It’s a tragic situation when one of your colleagues gets injured,” Shontz said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Waters-Maddox also struck a street light and corner of an apartment building after fleeing. Several pieces of the vehicle were found at the scene, police said.

A Penn State police officer found the vehicle, which had a white paint line splattered on the side, on Fox Hill Road. Waters-Maddox was the sole occupant and had a “strong odor of alcohol on his breath,” according to the complaint.

Waters-Maddox made several statements about consuming alcohol and a blood alcohol content analysis found his BAC to be 0.239%, police said. The legal threshold for DUI is 0.08%.

Defense attorney Philip Masorti did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“There is a lot of construction in the State College area, so please use caution when traveling through work zones,” Shontz said. “They’re actual people.”

Waters-Maddox was charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault and accidents involving personal injury, two misdemeanors and three summary citations.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr., who set monetary bail at $5,000. Waters-Maddox did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3.