Centre Hall man had a party house for minors, police say. He’s headed to trial on rape charges

Centre Hall man leaves Centre County Courthouse after preliminary hearing Brian Schreck, of Centre Hall, leaves the Centre County Courthouse on Aug. 28, 2019 after a preliminary hearing. He was bound over for trial on rape and sexual assault charges by Centre County District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Schreck, of Centre Hall, leaves the Centre County Courthouse on Aug. 28, 2019 after a preliminary hearing. He was bound over for trial on rape and sexual assault charges by Centre County District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.

A Centre County district judge sent a Centre Hall man accused of raping one teenage girl and sexually assaulting another toward trial after a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Centre County Children and Youth Services in April told state police trooper Michael Brown a girl reported she was raped by Brian Schreck, 32, in a Potter Township home, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Brown.

She was interviewed at the Centre County Children’s Advocacy Center and said Schreck gave her a Xanax pill, alcohol and a powdery substance in a glass of water the night of the alleged rape, Brown wrote in the affidavit.

After Schreck pulled her on top of him, she testified she thought, “How do I stop it? Or do I just let it happen so I don’t have to fight to get off?”

Days later, Schreck said he “wished he did it when I was younger,” she testified. When questioned by Schreck’s defense lawyer, Steve Trialonas, she testified she did not know if she was clothed during the alleged rape and did not tell Schreck to stop.

Brown in June applied for a search warrant to analyze Schreck’s phone, which contained a meme that referenced rape and had racially divisive language.

The second girl was interviewed police in May and said she was smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol with Schreck before she became ill and went to the bathroom in January, Brown wrote in the affidavit.

She was “very intoxicated,” passed out in the bathroom and woke up the next day to hear Schreck apologize for “humping” her, she testified.

A 20-year-old man — who was in the bathroom with the girl and was her “babysitter” for the night — testified Schreck touched her upper thigh and breast while in the bathroom.

Schreck’s residence was “a place for minors to congregate and indulge in alcohol and drugs,” Brown testified. Trialonas argued some of the charges, like corruption of minors, should be dismissed because the girls “wanted to be there.”

“These are not young folks that are having these substances forced upon them — or even pressured,” Trialonas said.

District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker bound Schreck over for trial on one felony count each of rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault and corruption of minors. He was also bound over on two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent, two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of an unconscious person, one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of someone younger than 16.

He is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 bail.