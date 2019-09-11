Police: After breaking into a State College eatery, man made food and gave himself $3,000 refund

Centre Daily Times, file

A Georgia man already accused of stealing a vehicle in State College and crashing it in Erie County was also accused of breaking into Korean Table, cooking food and refunding himself $3,000.

The owner of the restaurant along the 300 block of South Allen Street returned from vacation in August to find the front door open and food and dishes misplaced in the kitchen, State College police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Sept. 3.

Bailey Alger, 22, also logged into the business’ register Aug. 2 as an employee and manually refunded himself the money, police wrote.

Alger was charged with one felony count each of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property. He waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Centre County Assistant Public Defender Patrick McAreavy declined to comment after the hearing.

Alger was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr., who set bail at $25,000. Alger did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

After sleeping in the restaurant, Alger stole a 2016 Infinity Q70L that was several yards away from the store’s front door, police wrote.

The sedan was found Aug. 5 after a “serious” accident in Erie. When interviewed by Millcreek Township police, Alger admitted to stealing the car, breaking into Korean Table, cooking himself food, refunding the money and sleeping in the restaurant, borough police said.

Alger also told Millcreek Township police he took “acid” and a “bunch of other drugs,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by township police in August.

In Erie County, Alger was charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property, one misdemeanor count of DUI and two summary traffic citations. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 23.