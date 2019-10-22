‘This was a cold and callous act.’ Man sentenced for Ferguson Township hit-and-run

A Bedford County man who pleaded guilty to hitting a Stormstown woman with a vehicle, fleeing and breaking into two camps was sentenced Tuesday to at least one year in state prison.

Jacob Eshelman hit Nancy Antes, a 66-year-old bicyclist, with a Pontiac Sunfire in June near the intersection of Tadpole and Marengo roads. He then drove about 100 yards through a farm field, crashed into a tree line and fled into the woods, Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright said.

“I would like to say I’m sorry and I never wanted this to happen,” Eshelman told Centre County Judge Brian Marshall. “This was a complete accident and I was scared.”

Antes broke several vertebrae and bones in her ankle and pelvis. She was treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center and Hershey Medical Center, police said.

Eshelman “basically left her for dead,” Centre County Assistant District Attorney Megan McGoron told Marshall.

“This has really impacted my life. I was a very physically active my whole life until this gentleman hit me in the back and left me for roadkill,” Antes said. “... This was a cold and callous act and I feel that the person who has done this to me — they need to know that there is consequences. ... I was lucky I was in the physical condition I was in or I would probably be dead.”

Antes was in the hospital for one week, rehabbed for three weeks, was in a wheelchair for four months and used a walker for more than one month, she said.

Eshelman, 20, broke into the camps along the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Furnace Road in Huntingdon County after hitting Antes, police said.

Officers found him riding a bicycle on state Route 45 two days after the crash. He admitted he was driving, struck Antes, fled, broke into the camps and planned to flee the state, police said.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to two felony counts of burglary, one felony count each of aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving personal injury and two summary traffic citations.

Eshelman’s maximum state prison sentence is two years. He received credit for 140 days already served in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Eshelman was also sentenced to four years of probation and was ordered to pay more than $1,850 in fines and restitution.